ALBANY — When Jalen Johnson is sworn in as the new Ward II commissioner for the city of Albany, it’s a safe bet he will be one of the youngest ever to take office in the role.
Records are not available for previous commissioners’ ages upon taking office, according to City Clerk Sonja Tolbert.
Whether Johnson, 22, will be the youngest Albany City Commission member ever seated likely will never be answered, but there is no question that he will represent a new generation. Long-time Ward I Commissioner Jon Howard is 65, and others on the board are in their 40s and 50s.
“I think I bring the experience of Generation Z,” he said. “I’m able to fight for people who grew up in the situation I grew up in. Being young, I think, is a good thing in terms of what I can bring to the board.”
Johnson also brings the perspective of growing up in a single-parent home with four other siblings, and his experiences include having to work at a movie theater in order to afford supplies for the marching band in high school.
After graduating from Valdosta State University with a degree in criminal justice, Johnson worked as a legislative aide for several U.S. representatives. He is currently director of grassroots advocacy for the Georgia Charter School Association.
“I have that perspective,” he said. “I was the first to go to college. I have the perspective of someone who did not have a silver spoon in their mouth. Everything I’ve achieved, I had to work for everything, not expecting anyone to give me anything.”
Among Johnson’s top goals are helping to address poverty and the shrinking population in the city.
“I think that should start with giving them lower taxes,” he said of attracting small businesses. “Once they get started, they will grow and thrive. As a local governing body, we need to start finding new and brilliant ways to (help people) start a business.
“We want to see people working. When you build generational wealth, that’s how you start addressing poverty.”
The commissioner-elect identified ensuring city business is conducted well as his top priority and said he is willing to work with fellow elected officials to make that happen. Educating students in life skills is something he would like to see happen to ensure their future success.
Recreation, public safety and continuing the momentum in downtown Albany are other issues that are of interest to Johnson.
Pointing to the recently opened Cornerstone + Coffee Co. downtown, Johnson said that family-operated business is an example of the type of businesses needed to attract more traffic to the area.
“I’m sure they would love to see more similar attractions downtown, which would bring more young people downtown,” he said.
Although he won’t take office until January, Johnson said he already is getting a feel for the responsibilities of his role.
“As soon as I was elected, I started getting calls … with alleys, with trash,” he said. “I’ve been getting calls about the speed zones, public works issues, drainage issues. I’ve been telling people I will make the necessary calls to address their issues.
“I am here to work for the people of Albany and especially the people of Ward II and conducting the business of the city.”
