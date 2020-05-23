MOULTRIE -- The Georgia Forestry Commission has named a new chief ranger to oversee fire response and forest assistance in Colquitt County. James Sirmans of Nashville assumed the position on May 1.
"James has proven himself a leader during his relatively short time with our agency," Georgia Forestry Commission Director Chuck Williams said in a news release. "Area landowners will be tremendously pleased with the personal and professional customer service James brings to this job."
Sirmans joined the Georgia Forestry Commission in 2014 as a ranger in Cook County. Soon after, he became the lead worker and has served on numerous wildfire and disaster assignments.
Sirmans and his wife, Deidra, have two children, Braeden, 10, and Emma, 7. The family enjoys outdoor recreation, especially hunting and saltwater fishing.
"I'm excited to begin my new role with the Georgia Forestry Commission," Sirmans said. "I'm looking forward to working with local landowners and county officials to help keep our area's forests healthy and sustainable for our needs now and for future generations as well."
For more information about services of the Georgia Forestry Commission, visit GaTrees.org.
