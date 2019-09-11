Jaquan Oliver enters guilty plea for death of Alex Mixon

ALBANY — Jaquan Oliver, one of six defendants in the case connected to the fatal shooting of Alex Mixon, entered a guilty plea before Dougherty Superior Court Judge Willie Lockette this morning.
Oliver entered the plea for felony murder. He has been sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.
Mixon, 27, was a delivery driver for Loco's Pub and Grill when, on Nov. 24, 2018, he was lured to a vacant address on West Broad Avenue to make a delivery. When he arrived, Mixon was shot in the neck.
He died a short time later at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Counterfeit money was found to be connected to the incident, and bond was denied to all six defendants. Jacquarious Oliver and Jaylen Miller have also entered guilty pleas in connection to the case.
Assistant District Attorney Hal Malroz said the phone of Miller's mother was used to make the order that Mixon was attempting to deliver. The gun used in the shooting was found hidden in a cereal box, and several of the defendants made incriminating statements to investigators, Malroz said.
Malroz said Jaquan Oliver was a gang member. There was speculation shortly after the incident that Mixon's death may have been gang-related.
Lockette also ordered Jaquan Oliver to pay a $2,000 fine, plus $5,500 in restitution for the damage to Mixon's car as well as funeral expenses. The funds are to be paid to Mixon's estate.
Lockette also said Jaquan Oliver has a limited right to appeal, which he is to request within 30 days if he wishes to do so. He could also get assistance from a public defender in an appeal.
The defendant also confirmed to the judge that he had never been issued a weapons carry license.
Mixon's family opted not to make a statement at this morning's plea hearing.
A trial in the case is still expected to start Monday. The remaining defendants are Jacquanious Oliver, Iren Carter and Mickee Carter.