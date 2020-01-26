PERRY -- Planters First Bank recently announce that Jason Lord has joined its banking team, as market president in Perry. Lord will be based in the Perry Office, located at 1400 Sam Nunn Blvd.
Lord recently served as commercial loan officer and branch manager at SunMark Community Bank in Warner Robins. Before that, he served as information security officer and network administrator for nine years at SunMark Community Bank of Hawkinsville.
“Planters First Bank is delighted to have Jason join our team," Regional President Clay Corbitt said. "Jason has a great deal of experience and success in working with a variety of solutions for customers. I’m confident he will become a valued resource to serve our clients best. We are excited to welcome him to our team.”
Lord is a member of The Grove Church and is involved with Middle Georgia State University’s Athletic Association as well as various civic organizations in the Middle Georgia area. He was born and raised in Hawkinsville and currently resides in Houston County with his wife Carrie and children Annabelle, 6, and Hudson, 5.
"Lord is a bright young commercial banker that brings additional strength to Planters First Bank's Middle Georgia Market," Planters First Bank President/CEO L. Steve Bridges said in a news release announcing Lord's appointment. "His passion for helping clients is contagious. He strives to develop insightful solutions to meet (customers') business needs. Perry and Middle Georgia will benefit tremendously from individuals like Lord being truly engaged in the community. This is a shared commitment of Planters First Bank, and we're excited to have him a part of our banking team."
Founded in 1896, Planters First Bank, the eighth-oldest financial institution in Georgia, is headquartered in Cordele and operates eight full-service locations throughout Middle Georgia. Follow the bank on Twitter @bankPFB and Facebook @PlantersFirstBank.
For additional information, contact Corbitt at 120B Osigian Blvd., Suite 200, Warner Robins, Ga. by calling (478) 971-8020 or online at ccorbitt@bankPFB.com. To contact Lord at 1400 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry Ga., call (478) 987-9600 or visit jlord@bankPFB.com www.bankPFB.co online.
