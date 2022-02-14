TIFTON — Joe Boddiford, a peanut farmer from Sylvania, was elected chairman of the Georgia Peanut Commission during the February monthly board meeting. Boddiford succeeds Armond Morris, a Tift County peanut farmer who retired after serving as chairman for the past 16 years.
“I look forward to working with Georgia peanut farmers and our industry partners to help enhance the peanut industry and the profitability of farmers,” Boddiford said. “Farmers can contact me at any time if they have suggestions for the work of the Georgia Peanut Commission on their behalf.”
Other officers elected during the board meeting include Donald Chase of Oglethorpe as vice chairman, and Rodney Dawson of Hawkinsville as treasurer. Additional board members include Tim Burch of Newton, representing District 1, and Ross Kendrick of Sycamore, representing District 2.
The Georgia Farm Bureau Federation conducted board nomination meetings for the commission’s districts 2, 4 and 5 in December. During the nomination meetings, two board members, Dawson and Chase, were renominated for the districts 4 and 5 seats, respectively. Also, Kendrick was nominated without opposition for the District 2 seat previously held by Armond Morris. Morris retired after serving on the Georgia Peanut Commission board of directors for more than 40 years, 20 years as chairman.
Since only one person was nominated for each district, no election is required, and the nominated person automatically becomes a member of the Georgia Peanut Commission Board of Directors. Dawson, Chase and Kendrick were sworn in by Tift County Probate Court Judge Suzanne Carter Johnson during the Georgia Peanut Farm Show. The board members will serve three-year terms.
The Georgia peanut production area is divided into five districts based on acreage distribution and geographical location, with one board member representing each district.
New advisory board members also were appointed by the Georgia Peanut Commission board of directors. The new advisory board members include Leslie Jones of Jacksonville, Brett Sauls of Shellman, and Wesley Webb of Leary.
Advisory board members David Reed of Pinehurst, Neil Lee of Bronwood and Carl Mathis Dixon of Alapaha retired from their roles in January.
The Georgia Peanut Commission represents more than 4,000 peanut farm families in the state and conducts programs in the areas of research, promotion and education.
For more information on the programs of the Georgia Peanut Commission, visit www.gapeanuts.com.
