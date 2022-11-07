ALBANY – As a lifelong southwest Georgian, Georgia House District 154 candidate John Hayes says he sees a lot to love, but he also sees things he thinks need fixing.
Hayes, a Democrat, is challenging incumbent Republican state Rep. Gerald Greene.
“I’ve driven more than 7,000 miles since I started this race,” Hayes said. “I’ve seen the beauty and the splendor of this region, including the agriculture. I really want to see better, more sustainable communities in southwest Georgia. That’s really been the focus of our efforts.
“We have literally created two Georgias – Atlanta and everywhere else.”
Hayes, a native of Thomasville and an Albany State University alumnus who served six years in the U.S. Army and National Guard, is making expanding Medicaid a big part of his campaign, pointing to the nearly half-million residents who do not have health insurance in the state.
“What we need in southwest Georgia in order to do better is the expansion of Medicaid,” he said. “A lot of Georgians are without health care. We’re paying for it anyway, why not get it?”
It’s not just physical illness that was on Hayes’ mind; there also is a mental component.
During the COVID-19 pandemic many Americans experienced anxiety or depression for the first time or experienced worse symptoms, and many people self-medicated with alcohol or drugs.
“Today, 20% of our inmate population is suffering from some sort of mental illness,” Hayes said. “It’s a significant problem. Everywhere you go, people are talking about it. Look, Medicaid expansion can deliver on that.”
Not only would more insured Georgians help the individuals affected, it also would be a giant boost to the economy, the candidate said.
“Sixty-five thousand jobs would come to southwest Georgia as a result of expanding Medicaid," he said.
Education is another key the candidate says he sees for the area. Albany Technical College and Albany State University are key players in preparing young people for jobs.
“You’ve got to have a well-trained work force,” he said.
Pre-K and grade-school education also need boosting, Hayes said.
“One aspect of that is compensation for our teachers,” he said. “Why not reward them appropriately? Why should their salaries not be commensurate with the job they do of training our young people?”
Other priorities for Hayes include public safety, and one related issue is the number of firearms out on the street. Even police agencies are not fans of the state of affairs with access to guns.
“There are people that, needless to say, do not need access to firearms,” he said. “Anything we can do to improve public safety, to protect the public, to protect those people who may be dealing with various challenges and should not possess a firearm at a particular time, we need to do those things. Law enforcement needs help.”
Pointing to the development of Robert Cross Park in Albany as an example of how a recreational facility can improve neighborhoods and provide activities to residents, Hayes said more such facilities are needed. Libraries also are important resources and need to be supported as well.
“In my 13 years on the (Dougherty) County Commission, we made sure the libraries were there once the children left school so they were able to continue doing the things they needed to do," he said. “I’m very much excited by what I’m seeing in Dougherty County. I want to be part of how to move us forward and make a progressive change.”
