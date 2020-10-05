ATLANTA -- Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations and the 55th mayor of Atlanta Andrew Young endorsed investigative journalist and Georgia Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Jon Ossoff late last week in Ossoff's race against incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue.
Young was an early leader of the civil rights movement, serving as executive director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. He was a close confidant of Martin Luther King Jr. Young played a key role in the passage of the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act.
In 1972, Young was elected to Congress from Georgia’s 5th district and served until 1977, when he was appointed by President Carter as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, becoming the first African American to hold the position. In 1982, Young was elected the 55th mayor of Atlanta and served two terms.
In his endorsement of Ossoff, Young pointed to Ossoff’s close relationship with late Congressman John Lewis and Ossoff’s commitment to achieving justice, freedom and opportunity for all people.
“Jon Ossoff’s philosophy and worldview were shaped profoundly by his mentor and our mutual dear friend, John Lewis,” Young said. “Congressman Lewis passed the torch to Jon Ossoff, and I will do everything in my power to see this brilliant young man elected to represent Georgia in the Senate, where he will help us overcome our differences to achieve justice, freedom, opportunity and health for all people.”
“Ambassador Andrew Young is an American hero, and I am grateful for his decades of service to Georgia and our nation. I am truly honored to have his confidence and support in this campaign,” Ossoff said in a news release. “I pledge to work each and every day in the U.S. Senate to expand human freedom and deliver equal justice for every American.”
