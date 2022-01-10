ATLANTA — Republican gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones has filed a complaint with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office requesting the office open an investigation regarding a possible violation of the rules of the State Election Board.
RULE 183-1-14-0.6-.14 Secure Absentee Ballot Drop Boxes says, in part, (2) A drop box shall only be located on county or municipal government property generally accessible to the public.
The alleged violation involves DeKalb County’s placement of an absentee drop box on privately owned property. This location was advertised, listed, and used in violation of the state election laws.
“This is more evidence that gubernatorial candidates Stacey Abrams, her cohort Brian Kemp, and others are not interested in election integrity,” Jones said in a news release. “I will always be a fighter and protector of election integrity and voters’ rights.”
Jones is a former member of the Georgia House of Representatives (1993-2001, 2017-2021) and former Chief Executive Officer of DeKalb County. A former Democrat, he officially switched parties in January 2021 after endorsing Donald Trump for president and speaking at the 2020 Republican National Convention. Jones is now running to defeat Kemp as a pro-Trump candidate who will fight for free and fair elections and always put Georgia first and to take Georgia back.
