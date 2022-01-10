ATLANTA — Sen. Jen Jordan’s campaign for Georgia Attorney General announced Monday that it has raised more than $1.3 million this cycle with more than $1 million cash-on-hand heading into the 2022 legislative session.
This announcement comes on the heels of Charlie Bailey’s announcement that he is dropping out of the Democratic primary for attorney general, leaving Jordan as the only Democrat in the race.
“I commend Charlie Bailey for stepping up to run for office and wish him well in his new endeavor,” Jordan said in a news release. “There are two things that Charlie and I have always agreed upon. First, the law can and should be a powerful tool for justice. And second, the people of Georgia need a new attorney general who will be an advocate for the people, not just the powerful. My campaign to be Georgia’s next attorney general will continue to work every day to make both a reality.”
With this sum, Jordan continues to set fundraising records as she runs to be the first woman to serve as Georgia’s attorney general. She has raised more money in her primary race than any Democratic challenger for attorney general in Georgia history.
“Sen. Jordan has stood up to defend Georgians’ rights both in the legislature and as a courtroom litigator,” campaign manager Meg Scribner said. “Meanwhile, Chris Carr has catered to the most extreme wing of his party instead of doing his duty to protect the people of this state. Georgians are ready for new leadership, and the financial support we’ve received is a testament to the broad coalition we have built to win in November.”
Since announcing her candidacy in April 2021, Jordan has coalesced support behind her candidacy. In addition to her record-breaking fundraising, she recently announced a number of high-profile endorsements, including EMILY’s List, NARAL, End Citizens United and Let America Vote.
