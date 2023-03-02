ALBANY — The Dougherty County legal community remembered former Georgia Court of Appeals and Dougherty County Superior Court Judge Stephen Goss during a Wednesday ceremony.
The remembrance at the Dougherty County Judicial Building included the unveiling of a portrait by Goss’ sister, Barbara Hilliard, and his long-time assistant Gloria Anderson, both of whom were among those who spoke on the occasion.
Other speakers included Senior Judge Loring Gray, current Dougherty Circuit Judge Willie Lockette, Georgia Court of Appeals Judges Ken Hodges, Chris McFadden and Herb Phipps, and Judge Tom Langstaff, federal magistrate for the Middle District of Georgia.
Goss, who died in 2019, had a lengthy career in law, including private practice, before he was first appointed to the Dougherty County Superior Court by then-Gov. Roy Barnes.
Goss was re-elected five times to the position before he was tapped for a Court of Appeals position by then-Gov. Nathan Deal in 2018.
He was nationally recognized for establishing a drug/mental health court in Dougherty County. The court became a model replicated throughout the country.
Hodges said he worked extensively with Goss, whom he met even before becoming a lawyer, when he was a prosecutor while Goss was a Juvenile Court judge.
Goss always had in mind the most important goal for that court of rehabilitating young people, Hodges said, and continued that focus when he was appointed to Superior Court while Hodges was the county district attorney.
“He approached me early after his appointment to discuss the possibility of operating an accountability court in Albany, and particularly one that addressed both mental health and substance abuse,” Hodges said. “It was a pilot project and one of the first four in the country.
“Steve wanted me to staff his court with a dedicated assistant district attorney, and I quickly agreed. I knew that with the passion that Steve brought to everything else that he did, that the Mental Health/Substance Abuse Court would be a tremendous success and would positively impact the lives of many.”
During his time as governor, Deal was an advocate for accountability courts, and Hodges said he believes that is part of the reason he was appointed to the Court of Appeals.
In addition to his role in the courts over the years, Goss also focused on helping the community and was involved in a number of civic organizations, Hodges said.
“Albany, the state of Georgia, and this country are all better because of Steve’s efforts and accomplishments,” he said. “He is deeply missed, but his legacy will live on.”