Judge Stephen Goss remembered during Wednesday ceremony at Dougherty County Judicial Building

A portrait of the late Judge Stephen Goss was unveiled during a Wednesday ceremony at the Dougherty County Judicial Building that celebrated his legacy.

 Special Photo: Dougherty County Commission

ALBANY — The Dougherty County legal community remembered former Georgia Court of Appeals and Dougherty County Superior Court Judge Stephen Goss during a Wednesday ceremony.

The remembrance at the Dougherty County Judicial Building included the unveiling of a portrait by Goss’ sister, Barbara Hilliard, and his long-time assistant Gloria Anderson, both of whom were among those who spoke on the occasion.

