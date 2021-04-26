Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful hosting shred event
Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful volunteers collect paper and other documents dropped off by Albany residents to be shredded during a recent free event. A similar event is planned for Saturday behind the Albany Civic Center from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

ALBANY -- Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful will offer citizens an opportunity to deter identity theft with a free document-shredding event Saturday in the parking lot behind the Albany Civic Center at Front Street and Mercer Avenue.

The event will kick off at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. Citizens are invited to bring all paper documents for shredding.

The event is co-sponsored by KADB and River Mill Data Management.

