ALBANY -- Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful will offer citizens an opportunity to deter identity theft with a free document-shredding event Saturday in the parking lot behind the Albany Civic Center at Front Street and Mercer Avenue.
The event will kick off at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. Citizens are invited to bring all paper documents for shredding.
The event is co-sponsored by KADB and River Mill Data Management.
