ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp appointed former Congressman Bob Barr to the Judicial Qualifications Commission last week.
Based on O.C.G.A. § 15-1-21, the JQC has 10 members with three on a hearing panel and seven on an investigative panel. Barr succeeds Edward Tolley on the investigative panel for a term ending June 30, 2021.
“Throughout his entire career, Bob Barr has served our country and state with the utmost integrity, earning numerous accolades and honors for his work ethic and advocacy,” Kemp said in a news release. “I am confident that Bob Barr will serve Georgians well on the Judicial Qualifications Commission, and I am truly honored that he accepted this appointment. He has the right background, expertise and temperament for this important role.”
Barr earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California, a master’s degree from The George Washington University and a law degree from Georgetown University. He was an official with the Central Intelligence Agency from 1971 to 1978. He was appointed by President Reagan as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia from 1986 to 1990, and he served as president of the Southeastern Legal Foundation from 1990 to 1991. Barr represented the 7th District of Georgia in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995 to 2003, and in 2008, he was the Libertarian Party nominee for president. He now practices law in Atlanta.
Currently, Barr is Chairman of Liberty Guard Inc., a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization dedicated to protecting individual liberty; heads a consulting firm, Liberty Strategies Inc., and serves as president of The Law Enforcement Education Foundation, a foundation supporting law enforcement officers, organizations and principles. He has taught constitutional law at Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School and government at Kennesaw State University. He is also the author of three books: “The Meaning of Is: The Squandered Impeachment and Wasted Legacy of William Jefferson Clinton,” “Patriot Nation: Bob Barr’s Laws of the Universe Volume One,” and “Lessons in Liberty.”
Barr and his wife, Jeri, live in Smyrna.