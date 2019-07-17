ATLANTA – Gov. Brian P. Kemp has appointed Walter W. Davis to serve as the first statewide Business Court judge. The Georgia Statewide Business Court was approved by Georgia voters in the November 2018 election and codified with bipartisan support in the 2019 legislative session.
“With over 17 years of private-sector experience, Walt Davis will bring invaluable business law expertise to this new statewide court,” Kemp said in a news release. “I am truly honored to nominate him to this position, and I have the utmost confidence that he will govern his courtroom with integrity and impartiality. By allowing companies to resolve their differences quickly and judiciously through the Business Court, businesses can get back to doing what they do best: creating jobs and opportunity for hard-working Georgians.”
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan supported Kemp’s choice for the position.
“We realize that in order to stay the No. 1 state for business, we have to continue to promote business-friendly practices like the state Business Court,” Duncan said. “However, we realize that the court’s effectiveness will depend on having high-quality judges that bring confidence to the institution. Walt Davis will bring that and more. I completely support the Governor’s appointment.”
House Speaker David Ralston also had praise for Davis.
“Gov. Kemp’s selection of Walt Davis as Georgia’s first statewide Business Court judge demonstrates our commitment to keeping Georgia the nation’s No. 1 state for business,” the House speaker said. “This court will help expedite complex business cases and keep litigation costs down for all involved. We, in the General Assembly, stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Gov. Kemp in trying to ease burdens on Georgia businesses and ensure a fair marketplace.
“I want to thank all those who have worked to make this Business Court a reality over the last several years, including Chairman Chuck Efstration, Chairman Barry Fleming, Attorney General Chris Carr and former Gov. Nathan Deal. I congratulate Walt on his selection and know that the Judiciary committees will work expeditiously on his confirmation to this important position.”
Judiciary chairmen of the Senate and House also lauded the selection of Davis.
“As a sponsor of the enabling legislation, I want to thank Gov. Kemp for announcing his choice of Walt Davis for appointment to the newly created position of judge for the Georgia State-wide Business Court, Senate Judiciary Chairman Jesse Stone said. “I pledge to work closely with the governor’s office and Chairman Fleming in carrying out the approval process through the House and Senate Judiciary Committees.”
Added House Judiciary Chairman Barry Fleming: “Over the past few years, I have had the privilege of getting to know Walt Davis personally and enjoyed working with him as the General Assembly developed its plan for a new, statewide Business Court. Without question, he offers the right legal background and mindset to lead this effort. I applaud Gov. Kemp’s appointment of Walt Davis for this important position, and I am confident that Walt will lead with integrity to ensure the court’s long-term success.”
Davis currently serves as the administrative partner of the Jones Day Law Firm in Atlanta, where he oversees a wide range of operational and financial matters. Over the last 17 years, he has focused his practice on securities litigation, shareholder disputes, and corporate governance matters and regularly counsels boards of directors and senior management in connection with governmental and internal investigations. He has significant experience handling insider trading, accounting and corporate compliance matters, among others. Davis recently first-chaired a well-publicized appraisal dispute in Delaware Chancery Court and currently leads the defense of The Southern Company and some of its officers and directors in a securities fraud class action and related derivative lawsuits pending in federal court in Atlanta.
He also currently serves as co-chair of the Securities and Corporate Litigation Subcommittee of the Atlanta Bar Association, and he is a member of the Atlanta Bar Association’s Judicial Selection and Tenure Committee. He also serves as the Administrative Partner for the Atlanta Office.