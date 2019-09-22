ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a proclamation recognizing this week as Clean Energy Week in the state.
In the proclamation, Kemp notes that Georgia is a “national leader in biomass production, and communities across our state depend on many forms of clean energy, including nuclear production at four state plants, natural gas, and commercial and residential solar power installations.”
Georgia is now one of 19 states in the country to formally recognize National Clean Energy Week. In 2018, a total of 29 governors, both Republican and Democratic, issued state proclamations declaring National Clean Energy Week in their states.
Kemp's proclamation reads:
WHEREAS: Clean and abundant forms of energy are beginning to power more homes and businesses in the state of Georgia than ever before; and
WHEREAS: Georgia is a national leader in biomass production, and communities across our state depend on many forms of clean energy, including nuclear production at four state plants, natural gas, and commercial and residential solar power installations; and
WHEREAS: Georgia leads the nation in wood pellet exports, which account for more than one-third of total American production; and
WHEREAS: Clean energy jobs are inherently local as construction, installation and maintenance are all carried out on-site; and
WHEREAS: During Clean Energy Week, Georgians are encouraged to learn more about our state’s energy needs and to implement clean, low-emitting energy technologies when available; and
WHEREAS: Collaboration among Georgia’s entrepreneurs, small businesses, municipalities, and state and local entities is necessary to promote America’s energy dependence in the global marketplace and to assure that low-cost, reliable energy is available here at home; now
THEREFORE: I, Brian P. Kemp, governor of the state of Georgia, do hereby proclaim September 23-27, 2019 as CLEAN ENERGY WEEK in Georgia.
In witness thereof, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the Executive Department to be affixed this 12th day of September in the year of our Lord, Two Thousand and Nineteen.