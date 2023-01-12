kemp inauguration ceremony

Gov. Brian Kemp is sworn in for his second term by Justice Carla Wong McMillian in an inauguration ceremony at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta on Thursday.

 Special Photo: Arvin Temkar

ATLANTA — State employees will get a $2,000 pay raise if Gov. Brian Kemp can get the General Assembly to approve his budget request.

Law enforcement officers, school employees, and other state workers all need the raise, Kemp said during an inaugural address Thursday that marked the start of his second term as Georgia’s governor.

