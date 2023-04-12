kemp

Gov. Brian Kemp has signed into law a bill that increases the penalties for business owners who fail to post required notices about resources for human trafficking victims.

 Special Photo: Governor’s Office

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has signed into law a bill that increases the penalties for business owners who fail to post required notices about resources for human trafficking victims.

Kemp was joined by his wife, Marty Kemp, who has used her time as first lady to work on stopping human trafficking in Georgia and assisting victims of the crime.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags