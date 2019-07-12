ATLANTA – Gov. Brian P. Kemp held swearing-in ceremonies this week for nine appointments to various boards and commissions.
Superior Court Clerks’ Retirement System of Georgia
The Board of Commissioners administers the Superior Court Clerks' retirement fund. This fund was created by the Georgia General Assembly in 1952 to provide retirement benefits to Georgia Superior Court Clerks who meet specific eligibility requirements.
Linda Hays currently serves as the Superior Court Clerk for Newton County. Hays began her career with the Newton County Clerk's Office in 1976 and was first elected to her current position in 1982. She has received Clerk of Superior Court certification through the Institute of Continuing Education at the University of Georgia.
Dan Jordan is the retired Clerk of Superior Court for Jasper County, where he served from 1989 to 2017. He currently lives in Monticello, where he works as a scanning specialist for Kofile Technologies.
Timothy Harper has served as the Clerk of Superior Court for Banks County since 1993. He and his wife, Judy, live in Homer.
Beverly Logan currently serves as the Clerk of the Superior and State Court for Athens-Clarke County. An Athens native, she attended Clarke Central High School and graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Business Education. Logan was awarded the Stetson F. Bennett Clerk of the Year for 2007. In 2011, Logan was awarded the Constitutional Officer of the Year Award, and in 2014 she was awarded the ECLAT award for her service to her fellow Clerks and the State of Georgia. She has served on the Board of Trustees for the Institute of Continuing Judicial Education, the Advisory Board the Georgia Crime Information Center, and the Training Council of the Superior Court Clerks’ Association.
Georgia State Board of Podiatry Examiners
The Georgia State Board of Podiatry Examiners protects the public health and safety by regulating and overseeing licensed podiatrists in Georgia.
Dr. Sarvepalli Jokhai is the founder and visionary of Foot and Ankle Center of Middle Georgia LLC. He earned a doctorate in Podiatric Medicine from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and a Master of Public Health and a Master of Business Administration from Emory University. He and his wife, Yu-Hung Chang Jokhai, live in Atlanta.
Georgia Professional Standards Commission
The Georgia Professional Standards Commission establishes guidelines and oversees the preparation, certification, professional conduct and recruitment support of certified personnel employed in Georgia schools.
Karla Hull earned an Ed.D. in 1995 from the University of Vermont. She is the director of the Sullivan Scholarship Program, the University Liaison for Valdosta Early College Academy, and a professor at Valdosta State University. She and her husband, Thomas Gorman, live in Valdosta.
C. Derek Easterling is mayor of the city of Kennesaw as well as a teacher at Awtrey Middle School in Cobb County. He earned an M.Ed in secondary education and a B.S. degree in Sports Management from Grand Canyon University. He and his wife, Dawn, live in Kennesaw.
Jennifer Sheffield-Wade is an educator with the Lumpkin County Board of Education. She is the special education lead teacher at Lumpkin County Middle School. She is married to Will Wade.