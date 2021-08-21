Battalion Chief Kenneth Turner has been promoted to the position of assistant fire chief with the Albany Fire Department and will be in charge of support services when he starts his new position on Monday.
ALBANY -- Battalion Chief Kenneth Turner has been promoted to the position of assistant fire chief with the Albany Fire Department and will be in charge of support services when he starts his new position on Monday.
Turner is a 1989 graduate of Dougherty High School. He began his career with the AFD on Dec. 3, 1990.
Over his almost 31 years of service, Turner has been stationed at all 11 stations and worked on all three shifts. He received a lifesaving accommodation from the Woodman of the World Insurance company and was the first recipient of the Award of Valor for rescue during the Flood of 1994. A story about the rescue was published in Firehouse Magazine.
The newly appointed assistant chief has an associate's degree in Fire Science from West Georgia Technical College with honors. He also is a graduate of Columbia Southern University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Fire Science, graduating magna cum laude.
“We are very excited to have Chief Turner join our executive team, and we are also very happy that he is bringing his almost 31 years of experience to fire administration to help us lead our department into the future,” AFD Chief Cedric Scott said in a news release.
In addition, Scott also announced that Assistant Chief Rubin Jordan will move to operations and will assume command on Monday.
