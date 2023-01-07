I would like to wish all of you a safe, happy, and prosperous new year. It’s hard to believe that it is 2023. Since the pandemic began, everything seems to have been a whirlwind. It seems that the older I get, the faster the years go by. If fact, it doesn’t seem that long ago when we were making preparations for the disaster that was predicted for Y2K!
Although each new year seems shorter than the last, the coming of the new year gives us a wonderful opportunity to take stock of our lives. We have a chance for new beginnings, correcting mistakes of the past or launching new endeavors for our future. It is a time to resolve to do better.
It seems the most common new year resolutions are to lose weight and save money. Both of those are hard to achieve, which is probably why there is a common expectation that people’s commitment to their resolutions will be short-lived. You will see the gyms full during January and February, but by March they are back to their normal level of patrons.
There are a couple of resolutions I would like to see people make this year. As sheriff, I have seen a disturbing trend over the past few years toward violence, from road rage, to drive-by shootings, to heated exchanges in grocery stores. It seems as though everyone’s fuse has gotten shorter, and it doesn’t take very much to set people off. People just seem angrier these days. I wish people would resolve to keep their anger in check. Smile more, treat others with respect, and refrain from violence and verbal abuse.
As an elected official, there is another disturbing trend I have seen. It seems as though we can no longer have political discussions — only arguments. We seem to have lost the ability to respect others’ opinions. Now, it seems as though the preferred tactic is to demonize the other person and frame their position as a doomsday scenario. That makes it very difficult to move forward. There is an old saying, “You win some and you lose some.” That is very true in politics. This new trend, however, pushes people to feel they have to win at all costs, which can be very dangerous. I wish people would resolve to respect the opinions of others, even if they disagree.
As for me, I resolve to be honorable. I make the same resolution each year — in fact, I make it each day. I don’t want to be honorable only during January and February. Every day, I commit myself to honoring my faith, my family, my profession, my community, and myself. Being honorable, in part, means treating others with dignity and respect — regardless of the circumstances. It also means being honest in both word and deed. Being an honorable person is my commitment to my God, to my family, and to you.
I want to thank you for trusting me to serve you as Sheriff. And, again, I want to wish you the best for the new year. I hope you take time to thoughtfully consider making a few resolutions that may improve your life, and I pray for you to have the strength to remain committed to them. Who knows, maybe I’ll see you at the gym. Happy New Year.