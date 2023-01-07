I would like to wish all of you a safe, happy, and prosperous new year. It’s hard to believe that it is 2023. Since the pandemic began, everything seems to have been a whirlwind. It seems that the older I get, the faster the years go by. If fact, it doesn’t seem that long ago when we were making preparations for the disaster that was predicted for Y2K!

Although each new year seems shorter than the last, the coming of the new year gives us a wonderful opportunity to take stock of our lives. We have a chance for new beginnings, correcting mistakes of the past or launching new endeavors for our future. It is a time to resolve to do better.

