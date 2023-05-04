ATLANTA – Who knew a kid in Georgia is supposed to have a permit to set up a lemonade stand at the end of their driveway?
That won’t be the case come July 1, however, thanks to the General Assembly.
ATLANTA – Who knew a kid in Georgia is supposed to have a permit to set up a lemonade stand at the end of their driveway?
That won’t be the case come July 1, however, thanks to the General Assembly.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed off on Senate Bill 55, a bipartisan measure that will allow Georgians under age 18 to sell non-consumable goods, pre-packaged food items and non-alcoholic beverages on private property without requiring a permit or license or paying a tax. The one caveat is the business must earn no more than $5,000 in a calendar year.
“The Lemonade Stand Act represents a bipartisan effort to support youth education, empowerment and entrepreneurship,” state Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, the bill’s chief sponsor, said. “Further, the Lemonade Stand Act supports parents by ensuring they are not in a position of having to choose between the hassle and cost of permits, licenses and taxes, looking the other way, or just denying their children the opportunity to engage in this long-standing American tradition.”
An often divided General Assembly overwhelmingly approved such a feel-good measure. The bill’s cosponsors included Senate President Pro Tempore John Kennedy, R-Macon, and Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler, D-Stone Mountain.
The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated another year of advocating for area businesses on Wednesday during its 113th annual meeting held at the Thronateeska Heritage Center. During the evening of food and fun the organization honored Patsy Martin with the Lifetime Service Award. Marte… Click for more.PHOTOS: Albany Area Chamber holds 113th annual meeting on the bricks
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.