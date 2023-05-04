Set up a (virtual) lemonade stand

Gov. Brian Kemp signed off on Senate Bill 55, a bipartisan measure that will allow Georgians under age 18 to sell non-consumable goods, pre-packaged food items and non-alcoholic beverages on private property without requiring a permit or license or paying a tax. 

 File Photo

ATLANTA – Who knew a kid in Georgia is supposed to have a permit to set up a lemonade stand at the end of their driveway?

That won’t be the case come July 1, however, thanks to the General Assembly.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags