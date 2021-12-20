ALBANY — Thousands of people have done some Christmas shopping in Albany this holiday season, but it’s a safe bet that only 27 of them got a police escort from a local restaurant to their gift-buying destination.
As a group of elementary and middle school students traveled in three vans on Monday afternoon, officers blocked intersections with flashing lights and sirens to allow the caravan to roll through on the way from Golden Corral to Target.
“It was awesome, the shopping,” Jerome Davis said as he added items to his cart during the 21st annual Shop With a Sheriff event.
Asked about his selections, Davis said he was picking up things he and his brother can play with together.
“This is for me and my brother, because there’s two of them,” he said, pointing to a Nerf gun set with two rifles and two pistols.
Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul read a Christmas Bible story to the students during the luncheon, during which he handed out a $20 bill to each of two students who answered a question correctly.
Later, each student was paired up with an officer for the shopping spree. Each student received a $125 gift card to use for purchasing gifts for themselves and family members.
“This is my most enjoyable day as a sheriff,” Sproul said. “It’s the opportunity to show kids love and let them know we care about them, because they’ve had a very rough year.”
Students who participated have been through a series of tragedies in the community in their lives, he said. The students selected were identified by their schools, some of which contributed by helping other students who were not part of the group.
“Kids who are 7 to 10, they’ve had tornadoes, hurricanes and now COVID-19,” Sproul said “Some of them feel hopeless. They feel like they don’t have a chance, and we want to give them that little extra hand.”
Last year, officers shopped and distributed toys in a parking lot due to the pandemic.
For the first time this year, the sheriff’s office was joined by the Albany Police Department, and the agencies have formed closer bonds this year by participating in junior law enforcement cadet and mentoring programs.
This year, last-minute donors made the trip possible for another 15 children, who will go shopping with law enforcement officers on Wednesday. AMAC Environmental Services, Isha White, Han Kim and Tokyo Steakhouse, Shipps Building Contractor and Ricky Shipp, and Ricky D. Jackson Insurance Agency stepped up with that donation.
Golden Corral gave the group a break on pricing, and Target provided gift-wrapping.
Proceeds from an annual golf tournament fund the program.
