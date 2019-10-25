ATLANTA — A new partnership between Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler will be highlighted on Nov. 6 when the commissioner hosts an employer summit in Cordele.
The summit will be held from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at South Georgia Technical College, located at 402 N. Midway Road in Cordele.
The meeting is one in a series of 12 being held throughout the state called "Employers in the Know." The meetings offer the commissioner a chance to meet with employers around the state to share the department’s work and hear back from employers on how they can better be served.
“These summits are always a learning experience for the department and me,” Butler said. “We are able to inform businesses directly about programs and regulations that may impact their companies.
"But more importantly, I get to hear directly about what we can do to help make the state even more attractive as a place to locate and grow a business.”
This year there is a new addition with participation by leadership of the governor’s Georgians First Commission. That group will join in at all 12 stops to engage the audience in a similar conversation.
“The Georgians First Commission looks forward to partnering with Commissioner Butler in this event,” Scott Hilton, GFC executive director, said. “Together we will make Georgia the number one state for small business, and an even better place to live, work and operate a business.”
Butler will discuss current labor department initiatives and programs designed to encourage job growth and economic development throughout the state. The GDOL provides labor market data for economic developers and businesses to make decisions about starting or expanding businesses, and GDOL helps match employers with qualified job seekers as well as job seekers secure jobs and develop their careers.
Other speakers include:
— Labor law experts who can explain business policies and actions in this complex legal and regulatory business environment;
— GDOL analysts speaking on unemployment insurance;
— Experts who will present "Sexual Harassment for Managers…A New Look, GeorgiaBEST@Work" and more.
The summits, which help employers learn how to better understand and conquer compliance challenges in the workplace, are sponsored by GDOL and local employer committees.
Three weeks prior to the event, the cost is $50; onsite registration the day of will cost $60. Groups of six or more are eligible for 10 percent off the rate in effect at the time of registration.
Go to dol.georgia.gov/blog/2019-regional-business-summits for more details. Recertification credits have been approved by the Society for Human Resource Management.
For more information about the summit, email mark.lewis@gdol.ga.gov or call (404) 273-5399. To learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers visit dol.georgia.gov.