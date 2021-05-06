TIFTON – Johnathon Strickland from LaGrange has been selected as the top student in the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources for 2021 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Mark Kistler, who is the dean of ABAC’s School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said Strickland will receive the 2021 Award of Distinction.
Strickland majors in the ABAC bachelor’s degree program in Environmental Horticulture. He has compiled a 3.76 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.
Active in extracurricular activities on campus, Strickland is a member of the Horticulture Club, Collegiate FFA, ABAC Ambassadors, and Student Alumni Council. He has served as president of the Ambassadors and the Horticulture Club.
“He contributes to class discussions and before every lab session, Johnathon came by my office early to ask if he could help with lab set up,” Frank Flanders, an associate professor of Agricultural Education, said. “He goes well beyond what is expected of a student worker. He is almost ‘junior faculty’ status in my estimation.”
Strickland was recognized at the recent academic ceremony in ABAC’s Tift Hall.
