ALBANY — Two DCSS elementary schools earned awards at a recent regional robotics competition in Columbus with the Lake Park Lakers also earning a bid to compete at the state robotics tournament later this month at Georgia Tech.
Following the Columbus competition, two DCSS schools walked away with awards: Sherwood Acres earned the Core Values award, and Lake Park took home both the Project and Robot Performance awards and earned the opportunity to go to the state robotics tournament in Atlanta.
Lake Park Robotics Coaches Erica Dupree and Jessica Hatcher said they were thrilled to see their students do so well.
“It’s been so exciting to watch our students grow throughout this whole process and see them succeed at this level,” Dupree said. “Because of their hard work, they’ll get to compete at Georgia Tech and I think that’s just awesome.”
“These students have worked extremely hard to get to this point, and I couldn’t be more proud,” Hatcher added. “As a teacher, one of our biggest goals is to push students to grow and be successful and it’s been great seeing how, in just a few months, this group of students has done just that.”
Lake Park Principal Trina Bush congratulated both the team and the teachers on their hard work.
“I really am so proud of the work that these teachers and students have put in to make it this far in the robotics tournament,” Bush said. “As a principal, nothing brings me more joy than to see teachers who are able to truly connect with students and bring out the best in them. We are fortunate to have two of the best there are here at Lake Park. I truly wish them all the best of luck as they compete at Georgia Tech.”
Sherwood Principal Yvette Simmons said that the success that Sherwood’s robotics team has found embodies the principals the school promotes to all of its students.
“I’m so proud of our team,” Simmons said. “To go into such a large competition and walk away with the core values award speaks a lot about our students and teachers here at Sherwood.”
