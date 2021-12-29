ALBANY — A new home for Albany Transit System bus facilities has been a long time coming, but now drivers who pass by the Oglethorpe Boulevard construction site are seeing the foundation being laid for the future of public transportation in the city.
Over a couple of decades, city leaders looked at various locations as a site for the bus station, with the process ultimately coming full circle back to the site of the former Trailways station at 310 W. Oglethorpe Blvd.
The city rented the station and eventually purchased the site for a little less than $1.5 million. It spent an additional $750,000 on various studies, including an archaeological assessment.
The old building was razed in 2020, but another snag was encountered earlier in 2021 when only one bidder responded to a city construction proposal.
After the rebidding process, the project moved forward with an expected price tag of $11.5 million.
“Everything is moving along smoothly,” Albany Transportation Director David Hamilton said. “We ran into some rain delays with the recent weather. They’re in the process of getting the foundation laid, (building) the bus ramps.”
The necessity of going through another round of bids delayed the anticipated completion date by about nine months.
“Hopefully, we’ll stay on schedule for October of ’22,” Hamilton said.
The transit system provides about 700,000 trips per year with an all-pressurized natural gas fleet.
In addition to city dollars, the new station is being funded through grants from the Federal Transit Administration and the state’s Road and Tollway Authority.
The bus station, which will be named for Albany civil rights pioneer Ola Mae Quartimon-Clemons, also will be a spur for economic development, Hamilton said.
In 1962, Quartimon-Clemons was arrested after she refused to move to the back of a city bus after paying her fare, predating by three years the more famous incident in Montgomery, Ala., involving Rosa Parks.
“We’re hoping the new facility will be a catalyst for economic growth in the Harlem district,” Hamilton said. “We’re hoping more economic growth will sprout out of this. We’re excited about it and can’t wait to see it completed.”
