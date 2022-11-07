campaigns.jpg

New campaign finance committees in Georgia have shoveled almost $100 million into the gubernatorial race.

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA — Georgia’s first experiment with new campaign finance committees that can accept unlimited donations has enabled Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams to raise a combined $94.6 million this year in their race for the governorship.

The new Georgia leadership committees — created by the General Assembly last year and signed into law by Kemp — allow major-party candidates for governor and lieutenant governor as well as top Republican and Democratic legislative leaders to raise unlimited campaign contributions.

