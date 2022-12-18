Lee officials: CON extension ‘routine’

Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis said a recent audit showed that the county conducted business in FY 2022 and maintained a $3.8 million surplus in its general fund.

 File Photo

LEESBURG — When Billy Mathis boasts that Lee County employees “watch the bottom line on a daily basis,” he’s not just handing out hollow platitudes.

That eye on the bottom line and the ‘fiscal responsibility” that has become the watchword of the Lee Commission is paying big dividends for the county.

Tags