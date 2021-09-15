The Lee County Public Works Department recently received the 2021 Small Cities Rural Community Transportation Project of the Year for its work on Flowing Well Road South, presented by the Georgia Chapter of the American Public Works Association.
LEESBURG – The Lee County Public Works Department recently received the 2021 Small Cities Rural Community Transportation Project of the Year for its work on Flowing Well Road South, presented by the Georgia Chapter of the American Public Works Association.
The department was lauded by the Lee County Commission at its Tuesday board meeting.
“Public Works did a great job of prepping that road and then we just hired a contractor to lay that asphalt, “Commission Chairman Billy Mathis said. “But we also need to give a lot of credit to Commissioner (George) Walls because it was his idea. So kudos to Commissioner Walls for saving us a million dollars … and giving us the idea to do some of these projects the same way in the future.”
Chris Sellers received the APWA 2021 Manager of the Year, and Timothy Pannell was named the chapter Employee of the Year. Jason Scott was certified as a Public Works manager by the association.
In an outside-the-box solution to crowding at the county's animal shelter Finance Director Heather Jones said that she had entered into an agreement through a grant with Pet Smart to have cats from the shelter placed in one of the company's stores for adoption. County Manager Christi Dockery recognized Jones' efforts in dealing with a significant amount of documentation and paperwork to make this partnership possible.
A brief discussion on having a designated area at the 100-acre recreation site closer to U.S. Highway 19 clarified that the county was marking a specified area to accommodate four to five food trucks on weekends.
Mathis reminded the commissioners that the current garbage contract has a provision that requires the commission notify the vendor that they do not want to renew or it will be renewed automatically. The commission was advised to do so under advice from County Attorney Jimmy Skipper. A motion was made to notify the vendor, and it carried.
With speeding continuing to be an issue and neighborhoods requesting speed bump installation, Mathis recommended an RFP be issued to paving companies to establish a known cost for installation to be used in consideration of installation.
