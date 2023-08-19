lee county 3.jpg

LEESBURG --  Beginning Thursday, Zane Grace Construction crews will be working in the area of Ledo Road and the Capstone Connector to make a new sewer connection to a manhole.

Full closure of Capstone Connector and lane closures for Ledo Road are expected. Drivers are reminded to use caution while driving in the area or use alternate routes.

