ATLANTA -- Lee County has formally been recognized as a Broadband Ready Community. This makes Lee County one of the only two in Region 10 to achieve this recognition.
Growing in population and commercial development, Lee County is still considered a primarily rural area with several locations either underserved or with no access to internet service at all. Areas in need of broadband service range from 50-year-old farmhouses in north Lee County to new residential developments in the south. With the county citizens’ complaints began to amplify due to the pandemic, Lee County propelled itself to apply for the designation.
“Lee County’s goal is to respond to our citizens’ request for reliable access to broadband services,” Lee County Manager Christi Dockery said. “Due to the number of citizens contacting Lee County staff and officials to report the lack of quality service, it is the goal of this designation to demonstrate to our citizens that their local government is working to meet their needs for broadband service.”
As a result of COVID-19, schools and businesses have operated virtually, highlighting the need for reliable internet service. With several citizens standing outside of businesses after hours in hopes of accessing WiFi, the lack of service in the area became even more prominent.
“In addition to the citizens that are working from home, many older retired individuals may need to teleconference with their doctor’s office staff,” Dockery said. “With so many businesses, including doctors' offices, limited access and temporarily closing their door to the public, the need for seniors to be able to have flawless access to their doctors, family members, and friends through the internet is essential to maintain good health and reduce isolation.”
Dockery said broadband infrastructure and reliable internet speeds are indispensable for virtual learning and telemedicine, as well as an increasingly aging population during a pandemic. It is essential in order for business to adapt to what seemingly is the new normal of online ordering and home delivery of services.
The designation showcases to federal and state representatives, citizens, and businesses that Lee County plans to support and bolster the expansion of broadband. In addition, it acts as a step closer to making broadband a countywide reality.
“This expansion of broadband infrastructure is a key component for Lee County officials’ priority to close the gap of internet disparity for underserved citizens throughout Lee County,” Dockery said.
