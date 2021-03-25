LEESBURG -- Because every county in Georgia is required to maintain up-to-date property valuations, the Lee County Board of Commissioners is currently creating a new map indexing system and performing a countywide revaluation. The first phase of this project, the map indexing system, has been completed.
With the completion of the map indexing, the second phase of the process, the countywide revaluation, has begun. Performing on-site reviews of all taxable parcels was the first step in the revaluation process, and at this time is 80% complete. Measurements of houses and any outbuildings will be verified.
With more than 80% of the field data collected, the market analysis process of the project has begun. This analysis consists of reviewing current sales of properties within Lee County and updating pricing schedules for improvements and land to determine a property’s fair market value. Every effort will be made to apply the valuation methodology in a fair and equitable manner.
Notice of Assessments will be mailed in late spring. Upon receiving the Notice of Assessment in the mail, property owners will have 45 days to request supporting documents, and, if warranted, file an appeal with the Lee County Tax Assessor’s Office. The notice will reflect the current millage rate. The Lee County Board of Commissioners will meet to determine the appropriate tax millage rate and determine if a reduction is warranted in August 2021. The county is required by law to send such a notice, even though it will not likely reflect your final tax bill.
The Lee County Board of Commissioners will meet to determine if a tax millage reduction is warranted. Most property owners will likely see an increase in their property value but no increase in taxes. It is anticipated that all properties will experience a change in value due to the effect of the local market. Lee commissioners will work to maintain a budget that will provide the taxpayers of the county the best services for their tax dollars with minimal, or no, impact on their tax bill
