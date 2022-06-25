LEESBURG — Making good on its commitment to leave no town behind, Kinetic has kicked off a project to deliver fiber internet service to more than 4,000 homes and businesses in Lee County.
The project is part of the working agreement with Sumter EMC of Americus. Windstream’s project investment is part of a $500 million investment in communities across Georgia.
“When we say, ‘High speed for Here,’ we mean Lee County,” Kinetic Georgia state operations President Michael Foor said at a town hall-style event in Leesburg. “Since our employees live and work in the communities we serve, we are celebrating with our neighbors about the benefits fiber internet brings.
“Public-private partnerships like this make it possible for us to bring fiber to places where there would otherwise not be the business case to support it. We’re grateful to everyone who came together to make this possible.”
Foor was joined at the event at the T. Page Tharp Governmental Building by dignitaries, including County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis, County Manager Christi Dockery, U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop representative Paul Fryer, Sumter EMC President and CEO Rene Smith, Gov. Brian Kemp representative Jody Redding, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock representative Brenda Williams, and state Rep. Bill Yearta.
“Thanks to this investment from Kinetic, thousands of Georgians will now have access to reliable high-speed internet,” Kemp said. “When I signed SB 2 in 2019, it opened the door for partnerships, such as this one between Kinetic and Sumter EMC, to transform communities across our state. I’m looking forward to seeing the impact of this grant on the lives of hard-working Georgians in Lee County.”
Bishop said, “I am glad to celebrate the continued progress, made possible in part by the American Rescue Plan Act, which has made crucial investments in middle and southwest Georgia’s broadband infrastructure. Communities need access to affordable, high-speed internet. It improves educational resources for our children, better connects local businesses to customers, near and far, and can help improve public services and quality of life for families.”
Yearta added: “Fast and reliable internet is vital to economic development in southwest Georgia. Congratulations to Lee County for this public-private partnership that will bring greater connectivity to thousands of residents and businesses.”
Funding for the work comes from a Georgia Broadband Infrastructure Committee grant through the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program to distribute federal American Rescue Plan funds of about $12.5 million. This money is coupled with a Kinetic contribution of another $7.3 million and a county Board of Commissioners investment of $1.2 million.
A collaborative agreement with Sumter EMC will streamline the project’s buildout across the Sumter EMC footprint, including Chattahoochee, Dougherty, Lee, Marion, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Terrell and Webster counties.
“We have found out that high-speed broadband internet is vital for rural Georgia to compete with the world,” Summers said. “This major funding can and will change the face of rural Georgia. A special thank-you to Gov. Kemp. Thank you, Lee County.”
The fiber expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
To learn more, visit GoKinetic.com or call (229) 985-8000 to preregister for fiber.
