LEESBURG – The majority of actions taken by the Lee County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night had a direct impact on EMS services in the county, actions that Lee officials said were possible due to the county’s budget being in the black five years in a row.
Representatives from Motorola were present at the meeting to answer questions from the commissioners regarding a proposal to purchase new handheld radios for EMS services. A variety of factors were discussed relating to the various units available for purchase as well as the life span of the units purchased.
The radios currently being used by the Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department were purchased in 2003. Chairman Billy Mathis requested that the representatives come back with more information on a unit that would utilize the two bands currently available to the departments so that if one system went down there would be an alternative.
Mathis also asked that the final decision on which units to purchase be tabled since commissioners Luke Singletary and Rick Muggeridge were not in attendance. The board approved renewing software agreements and NCIC/MDIS licenses for the Sheriff’s Office vehicles. The commission also approved the purchase of five new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office for approximately $214,700 from SPLOST VII funds.
The board approved a one-time payment of $1,000 for all full-time county employees and a one-time payment of $500 for all part-time county employees.
“We like to do everything we can to hire and retain the best employees in Lee County,” Mathis said. Elected officials are not eligible for this consideration.
Consideration to award the bid of $575,686 for the masonry repair and restoration of the exterior of the 100-year-old T. Page Tharpe Governmental Building was approved. The board also approved the resolution certifying the abandonment of a portion of White Pond Road.
Commissioners requested that the list of proposed speed limit updates recommended by GDOT be divided by district so they could review the roads in their own districts. Mathis echoed the other commissioners in stating that his phone had been, “ringing off the hook” with concerns about the matter. He also assured the residents “that no speed limits will be increased in the county.”
Rozanne Braswell was appointed to fill the unexpired term on the Regional Commission Council of Southwest Georgia as a result of the resignation of Glenda Battle. The term expires Jan. 1.
Mathis recommended tabling discussion of on a proposed grading project at the Grand Island site until a variety of issues could be addressed.
