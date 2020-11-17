LEESBURG -- Lee County Fire Chief David Forrester announced Tuesday afternoon that Lee County Fire & Emergency Services recently received both a new ambulance and a new fire truck.
The ambulance, Forrester said, will replace a 2008 model, resulting in a full fleet of newer and updated model ambulances for all five fire and EMS stations. The fire truck is a 2021 Pierce Engine with a 1500 GPM pump. This addition will be placed at Station 5 (Redbone). The 2002 model Fire Truck currently in use at Station 5 will now be kept as a reserve truck for this station.
"These purchases would not have been possible without our citizens’ support and vote for SPLOST," Forrester said in a news release. "All of the vehicles and equipment were purchased with SPLOST funds."
