LEESBURG -- The Building Officials Association of Georgia recently presented the 2021 award for Building Official of the Year to Lee County Chief Building Official Joey Davenport. Davenport has worked for Lee County for more than 20 years.
In November of 1998, Davenport began his career with Lee County, working in the Planning & Engineering Department as the construction site inspector. Within just a few years, he was appointed as chief building official for the Lee County Board of Commissioners.
Davenport went on to earn multiple certifications, including ICC Plans Examiner, ICC Residential & Commercial Inspector as well as Level 5 Professional Building Official from the Building Officials Association of Georgia. He has served on the board of directors of BOAG for more than a decade in various positions and is currently serving his second term as first vice president.
Davenport's legacy throughout the state is legendary, and he is often referred to as a source of knowledge on building code requirements in Georgia. He currently serves Lee County as chief building official and advisor to the Planning, Zoning & Engineering Department. In addition to these duties, Davenport collaborates with other departments to provide assistance with building concerns and oversight of county building projects as needed.
He oversees a staff of four and has a legacy of mentoring employees to become certified building inspectors. Davenport is lauded by Lee and state officials as "knowledgeable" and "very much a team player, always meeting the needs of the county and other departments."
