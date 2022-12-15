disability funds.jpg

A state Senate study committee has recommended that Georgia add 2,400 slots for serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and communities in next year’s budget.

 Special Photo: Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA – Georgia should add 2,400 slots for serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and communities in next year’s budget, a state Senate study committee has recommended.

“We’re looking at hopefully being able to eliminate the waiting list over a three-year period,” state Sen. Sally Harrell, D-Atlanta, co-chairwoman of the committee, said.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News