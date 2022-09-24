domestic violence.jpg

ALBANY — Liberty House Domestic Violence Shelter here has a number of events planned in October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, including one of the shelter’s biggest annual fundraisers.

The events start with the reading of a proclamation declaring Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Albany and Dougherty County at the city-county Government Center Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. A candlelight vigil is planned for Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, and Liberty House officials are asking the community to wear purple on Oct. 20, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Day.

