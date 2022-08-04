Local Democrats boost party candidates during Thursday news conference in Albany

Joyce Barlow, left, Democratic candidate for Georgia House District 151, and state Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, D-Dawson, spoke at a Thursday news conference sponsored by the Georgia Democratic Party.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – Democrats took to the podium in Albany on Thursday to promote party candidates around the region and state and blast Republican policies they said are “too extreme” for Georgia voters.

Speakers for the “Too Extreme GOP” tour, sponsored by the Georgia Democratic Party, stop in Albany included state Sen. Freddie Powell Sims of Dawson and state House District 151 candidate Joyce Barlow, who is challenging Republican incumbent Mike Cheokas in the November election.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(1) comment

DownInAlbany
DownInAlbany

I'm willing to bet that no baby has been born at the Cuthbert hospital in 25 years.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.