ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 24 calls on Tuesday, available reports show. Incidents included:
— Criminal trespass on the 500 block of Corn Avenue;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 3100 block of Crepe Myrtle Court, the 2200 block of Nottingham Way and the 2200 block of Friar Tuck Lane;
— Second-degree criminal damage to property on the 700 block of West Highland Avenue;
— Aggravated assault on the 2000 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Public indecency, saggy pants, on the 200 block of South Davis Street;
— Sexual battery on the 300 block of West Roosevelt Avenue;
— Robbery by force on the 300 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Shoplifting on the 300 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Obstruction of law enforcement on the 1200 block of Avalon Avenue;
— Second-degree burglaries on the 800 block of North Washington Street and the 1000 block of West Gordon Avenue;
— Georgia Hands Free Law on the 1500 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
— Harassing phone calls on the 300 block of Tallulah Drive;
— Financial transaction card fraud on the 1800 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Disorderly conduct on the 1400 block of West Highland Avenue and the 1100 block of Newton Road;
— First-degree burglary on the 600 block of 10th Avenue;
— Motor vehicle theft on the 900 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Identity fraud on the 200 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Entering autos on the 100 block of Courtney Court, the 1100 block of Avalon Avenue, the 600 block of South Slappey Boulevard and the 2700 block of Doncaster Drive;
— Simple battery, family violence, on the 2100 block of Martin Luther Jr. Drive.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 20 calls on Tuesday and early Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Assistance to a motorist on the 500 block the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
— Family violence on the 2200 block of Duitman Road;
— Theft by taking on the 3500 block of Staton Drive;
— Speeding auto on the 6000 block of Elliott Drive;
— Building checks on the 3500 block of Sylvester Road, the 2400 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and the 3900 block of Gillionville Road;
— Auto accidents on the 2200 block of Radium Springs Road and the intersection of the Liberty Expressway and Honeysuckle Drive;
— Suspicious person at the intersection of Pine Glen Drive and Kalmia Court;
— Burglar alarm on the 1400 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
— Alarms on the 500 block of Nectar Lane, the 3200 block of Sweetbrier Road and the 4200 block of Nichols Street;
— Contact persons on the 100 block of Grand Oaks Court and the 4400 block of La Costa Drive;
— Funeral escort on the 3200 block of Pinyon Drive;
— Civil issue on the 4900 block of Hill Road;
— Entering auto on the 3000 block of Leary Road;
— Burglary on the 3000 block of Sylvester Road;
— Theft on the first block of Gladys Court;
— Suspicious vehicle on the 3600 block of Spring Flats Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least nine calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Alarm system activations, no fire, on the 1300 block of Blaylock Street and the 900 block of Lippitt Drive;
— Motor vehicle accidents on the 700 block of Eight Mile Road, the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the intersection of North Slappey Boulevard and Dawson Road, and the intersection of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and North Jefferson Street;
— Excessive heat, scorch burns, on the 4500 block of Gillionville Road;
— Steam, vapor, fog or dust on the 400 block of West Third Avenue;
— Overheated motor at the intersection of Blaylock Street and the Liberty Expressway.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 77 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included one abdominal pain/problem, two headaches, two unknown problems/men down, six chest pain calls, seven respiratory issues, 26 general sickness calls, four altered mental statuses, one stroke, two diabetic issues, one obstetrics call and one seizure. Trauma calls included one overdose, 10 auto accidents, six falls, two assaults and two traumatic injuries. Other calls included three medical alert activations.
— Compiled by Jennifer Parks