Russ Carreker, a native of Americus who resides in Columbus, was elected as the new State Transportation Board member representing the 3rd Congressional District.

ATLANTA – Russ Carreker, a native of Americus who resides in Columbus, was elected as the new State Transportation Board member representing the 3rd Congressional District, which represents west-central Georgia and comprises Carroll, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson counties. In also includes parts of Fayette, Henry, and Muscogee counties. Carreker was elected by a caucus of state representatives and senators from the 3rd Congressional District to fulfill the final year of an unexpired five-year term.

Carreker replaces State Transportation Board Member Lynn Westmoreland, who was first elected in 2018 and has stepped down. Carreker will serve out Westmoreland’s term, which expires April 15, 2022.

A graduate of Auburn University and former linebacker on the Tiger football team, Carreker is managing partner for C3 Investment Properties, a multifamily and commercial real estate development and investing company based in Columbus. He is also on the board for L.S. Starrett, a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

A civic leader in his community, Carreker served on boards for the Columbus 2025 Implementation Committee, the Development Authority of Columbus, Columbus Chamber of Commerce, Boys & Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley, Columbus State University Foundation, National Infantry Museum Board, Magnolia Manor Board and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes of West Georgia. He is also involved as a community football coach at Brookstone School and a past board chair and current board member for the Auburn Football Lettermen’s Club.

Carreker is married to the former Patricia Hollingsworth and they have one daughter Patricia Avery Carreker.

