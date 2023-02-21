DSC_0247.JPG

B.J. Fletcher

Are we going to burn the ships and stay all-in or bail out on our commitments?

That saying — burn the ships — came when, back in 1519, Hernando Cortes arrived in the “New World” with 600 men and, upon arrival, made history by burning nine of his ships. This sent a clear message to his men: There is no turning back.

B.J. Fletcher is a businesswoman and a former Albany city commissioner.

Tags