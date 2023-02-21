Are we going to burn the ships and stay all-in or bail out on our commitments?
That saying — burn the ships — came when, back in 1519, Hernando Cortes arrived in the “New World” with 600 men and, upon arrival, made history by burning nine of his ships. This sent a clear message to his men: There is no turning back.
They were there to take over the Aztec empire. After two years of staying with their commitment, their campaign was a success.
I truly believe that not completing our commitments to careers, marriages, health care, our community, our country and to God is among our biggest problems.
We are too quick to quit a job, to file for divorce, to let our health go down or get angry with our pastor because we say, “We aren’t being fed or stimulated” or “I am bored.” It’s time we became faithful and fearless to our commitments or get out. Being lukewarm will eventually cause everything to turn cold.
We live in peerless times. A world of entitlement and laziness. We think others should do for us, should share or give what’s theirs to others.
Well, I am hear to tell you, that ain’t going to happen. Times are getting tough. People are waking up. They are actually having to make a commitment to push forward and work harder, become a better person and take care of their own. Many more are actually seeking help.
Knowing something is not right in their lives, people are seeking something that will lead them to peace. Some will find better jobs, a better loving relationship or, as many are doing, seeking out a God that they can turn to. All of this will help if they just stay true to their commitments.
It’s time we all get back to reality and look at the success of others. See how they got where they are. Don’t believe all that you hear. Fear is a foundation where darkness is being released. Don’t fall into that fear.
Fall into keeping your commitments and doing the best you can do. If that’s the path you choose then, as my mom would often say, “Everything is going to be OK.” (The four-year anniversary of my mom going home to be with the Lord is coming up, and I write this in her memory.)
B.J. Fletcher is a businesswoman and a former Albany city commissioner.