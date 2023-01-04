Dougherty County DA to focus on murder cases, elder abuse and protecting businesses in 2023

Greg Edwards

 File Photo

ALBANY – These commitments don’t include things like losing weight or doing better with finances, but for Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards, three areas he has emphasized for 2023 are New Year’s resolutions of a sort.

First on his list is resolving some of the backlog of homicide cases that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which in-person court proceedings were prohibited for a lengthy period. That delay was compounded by flooding in the Dougherty County courthouse caused by a faulty water feed to a coffee machine and a yearlong renovation project to complete repairs.

