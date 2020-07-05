On June 22, the Georgia General Assembly reconvened at the State Capitol for the final week of the 2020 legislative session. My colleague and I were in session every day last week and voted on more than 100 bills and resolutions. The last day of this extraordinary session was Legislative Day 40, or “Sine Die,” which is a Latin term meaning “without assigning a day for further meeting.” We worked long hours most days last week and passed many vital bills that will now go to Gov. Brian Kemp for consideration.
We fulfilled our only constitutional obligation last week when we passed the conference committee report on House Bill 793, legislation which sets our state’s budget for Fiscal Year 2021, which started Wednesday. Earlier in the week, Gov. Kemp reduced his FY 2021 revenue estimate from more than $28.1 billion to approximately $25.9 billion, a reduction by $2.19 billion, or 7.8 percent. This new revenue estimate includes a loss of more than $1.9 billion in state general funds, more than $233.6 million in motor fuel funds and more than $14.1 million in lottery revenues.
Gov. Kemp’s revenue estimate also accounts for a $250 million transfer from our Revenue Shortfall Reserve to mitigate the impact of revenue declines on our state government and local education operations. Despite these reductions that were required to balance the FY 2021 budget, the General Assembly maintained its priorities by restoring cuts and mitigating reductions to the greatest extent possible to several essential areas, including services for Georgia’s most vulnerable citizens, such as those with disabilities and mental health disorders; health care access; the criminal justice system, and public education.
The General Assembly also passed one of the most important bipartisan bills of the legislative session, historic hate crimes legislation. House Bill 426 was first passed by the House during the 2019 legislative session, and due to recent events around our state and country, it was more vital than ever that we pass this legislation. Under the final version of House Bill 426, anyone convicted of a crime that has been determined to have been committed because of the individual’s belief or perception regarding race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability or physical disability will be subject to increased penalties for these crimes.
Gov. Kemp signed HB 426 on the final day of the legislative session on June 26. This momentous bill addresses a gap in Georgia law to provide vital protections for all of Georgians, and this bill sends a strong message that there is no room for hate in Georgia.
Now that the 2020 legislative session has come to an end, Gov. Kemp will begin reviewing the legislation that passed in both the House and Senate, where he can veto or sign bills into law, which you can keep up with at https://gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/legislation. Even though the legislature has adjourned, I remain dedicated to serving the families and businesses in House District 151. I hope that you will contact me with any questions or concerns you may have regarding the legislation that may become law in the next few weeks or with any legislative recommendations to better our state.
You can reach me at my capitol office at (404) 656-5105 or by email at gerald.greene@house.ga.gov. Also, because the House has adjourned for the year, I will be spending much more time in our district. As this Final Under the Gold Dome for the 2020 legislative session comes to a close, I want to give a special thanks to the editors and constituents who have been so involved and helpful.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your representative.
