After we adjourned for our 29th Legislative Day on March 13, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Speaker of the House David Ralston announced an indefinite suspension of the legislative session due to concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Gov. Brian Kemp has extended his order for Georgia residents to shelter in place through April 30 and extended the public health state of emergency through May 13. These measures will allow us to deploy more resources to communities in need. While we are facing confusing and often stressful times, please know that your legislators and elected officials are doing everything in our power to deliver relief to those in need.
As we approach what experts say is the peak of the virus, it’s important that we continue to focus on social distancing to reduce its damage. Georgians should stay at home except for reasons such as essential work, grocery shopping and going to the pharmacy. With this in mind, Gov. Kemp also has closed all public schools until the end of the academic year.
One of the most concerning factors of COVID-19 is the risk of an overwhelmed health care system. As the number of COVID-19 cases grow, the more our health care systems risk becoming overburdened. We are taking the necessary steps to prepare for this situation. Georgia has partnered with Jackson Healthcare to bring in an additional 570 health care professionals to key health systems. Additionally, temporary medical units are being strategically placed across the state in locations such as Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Northeast Medical Center in Gainesville and Navicent Health in Macon.
The Georgia Department of Public Health has determined that COVID-19 is spreading through long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, inpatient hospice, assisted living communities, personal care homes, intermediate care homes, community living arrangements and community integration homes. Long-term care residents are vulnerable to illnesses that can be caused or exacerbated by COVID-19. We are increasing access to resources to these facilities, and the Georgia National Guard now has 36 infection control teams that have disinfected 67 long-term care facilities so far.
It’s important that we all continue to stay informed and prepared. I encourage you all to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for the most updated information, and listen to guidance from your state and local authorities. Furthermore, small businesses can apply for economic injury loans, available online at the Small Business Administration’s website. The governor has also urged Georgians to share public health information and connect with medical professionals through a new toll-free tip line. The number, 1-844-442-2681, is currently available with operators Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
To clarify, this tip line is dedicated to non-symptomatic and non-exposure related COVID-19 calls. Additionally, if you have been exposed to or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, contact your primary care doctor or urgent care doctor. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility.
No matter how daunting this challenge may be, Georgia will overcome this by coming together. Though COVID-19 has upended the way the General Assembly works, we are still diligently ensuring the needs of Georgians are met by working with stakeholders statewide on measures that support the health and economic security of our communities. As always, my office stands ready to connect you to assistance and resources during this time. Please do not hesitate to reach out to my office if you have any concerns or questions. I am here to serve you, District 13.
