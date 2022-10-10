marc hyden 1.jpg

Marc Hyden

Over the past several years, Republicans and Democrats have both questioned the validity of election results that didn’t go in their favor. These claims have particularly cast a shadow over the Peach State’s handling of its elections, given its key role in determining the 2020 presidential winner and controversies around the 2018 governor’s race.

While a host of these allegations have already been litigated ad nauseam, a slow-moving case centered around Georgia’s elections — Fair Fight Action vs. Raffensperger — has finally been decided in federal court. And it turns out that Georgia’s elections are in better shape than many might believe.

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc hyden.

