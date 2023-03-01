It appears half the nation is now watching the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. If I wrote a novel and named the murder suspect Murdaugh, the publisher would reject the plot and demand I name the guy something besides Murdaugh. Yep, muuur-daw. It would be considered too ridiculous, but here we are.

I must admit I have not watched very much of this fiasco, but I’ve seen many blurbs, listened to friends discuss it, and been intrigued as to what in the world is going on in that part of South Carolina. Whatever happened to catching your husband cheating and stabbing him to death?

