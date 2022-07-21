Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

MACON — A Macon resident was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after he assumed the social media identity of a 12-year-old girl using threats and then forced the victim to produce child sexual abuse material, which he sold online.

Anthony Sparks Brown, 27, of Macon, was sentenced to serve 240 months in prison to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self III after he pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography. Brown will also register as a sex offender for life upon release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

