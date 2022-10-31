Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

MACON — A Macon man who participated in a scheme to defraud a community bank pleaded guilty for his role in the conspiracy.

Garland Stephens, 66, of Macon, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud a financial institution before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell on Oct. 27. Stephens faces a maximum of 30 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release and a $1 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 1.

