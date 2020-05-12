MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS COMMAND-Albany – Workers at Marine Depot Maintenance Command’s production plant in Albany began to return to work Monday as part of a phased, conditions-based plan, intended to bring the depot back to full operational capability, while ensuring the health and safety of the work force.
MDMC Commander Col. Wilfred Rivera said the return to work will be phased in.
“Our plan to return is a phased approach that is based on a variety of conditions, and force preservation remains our top priority,” Rivera said.
Due to a significant increase in risk of COVID-19 transmission from the local community, MDMC’s production plant went into an operational pause March 25. Since that time, the leadership has taken extraordinary measures to implement controls aimed at maintaining the health and safety of the work force upon their return.
Ashley M. Spurlock, a heavy mobile equipment mechanic, experienced these changes on May 4.
“Each day we come back in to work, we are screened,” Spurlock said. “Besides asking questions about our health, we have our temps taken and face coverings issued.”
Some of the additional measures taken by MDMC officials to avoid the spread of COVID-19 through their work force include tactical dispersion through a team-based approach, staggered breaks and lunches, and a social-distancing concept applied to the workplace. Also, there is an increased emphasis on telework for any routine work that can be performed from home.
Similar to other types of production plants, most of the maintenance work completed at the PPA must be done on site. To allow for proper personnel distancing, physical work in the depot has been spaced out with limitations placed on how many individuals can occupy the workspace at a time.
“I have worked at the plant for just over two years and always felt that the environment was safe; and with the recent changes, I can tell that they really want to keep us safe,” Spurlock said.
MDMC also operates a production plant in Barstow, Calif. The Barstow plant has remained in limited operation through the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed full operational capability this week.
In a welcome-back message to the entire MDMC team, Rivera reminded the work force that they are considered the most important resource in the organization.
“My end state is to keep you healthy; I depend on each and every one of you to remain vigilant ... we are getting through this COVID-19 challenge as a team and it takes all of us to win,” the MDMC commander said.
