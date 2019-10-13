DAWSON — Tori Branum of Middle Georgia Female Firearms Safety and Shooting will conduct a firearms safety and shooting class in Dawson.
Branum is a Marine veteran who uses her skills as a firearms instructor to help women learn the basics of firearms safety and shooting. She is teaching a class Tuesday at Spytown Farms in Dawson.
The Tuesday class is the second of two sessions. Branum also conducted a class at Spytown Farms on Saturday.
“There are far too many women being victims of crimes, and I want them to know they are their first line of defense," Branum said. "When calling 911, you should be calling for backup, not for protection."
After serving as a marksmanship instructor for the Marine Corps and hearing many heartbreaking stories, Branum said she felt the need to help other women learn to defend themselves should the need arise.
She instructs women on all the fundamentals of safely handling and firing a weapon and situational awareness. Her classes are held in several communities throughout the state of Georgia, Alabama and other areas.
To sign up for group or private lessons, message her directly on Facebook at Middle Georgia Female Firearms Safety and Shooting Classes. Participants can bring their own handgun or try one of Branum's before purchasing a weapon.
For further information, visit mgffast.com or contact Branum at toribranum15@gmail.com or (478) 353-9785.